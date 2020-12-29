Bengal BJP chief and MP Dilip Ghosh disparaged the state government’s ‘Duare Sarkar’ camps as an eyewash and said they are Trinamul Congress’ source of party funds to boost cadres before the elections.

He said chief minister Mamata Banerjee led government always prefers gimmick and tried to strengthen the vote bank by “khela and mela”.

“People did not accept these publicity stunts of Miss Banerjee and ignored them. Similarly, people also understood her eyewash behind this Duare Sarkar programme. So this attempt will fail,” he said.

Regarding announcement of additional funds for government’s schemes, Ghosh said it was clear she considers people only as votebank.

“ The state’s debt burden now stands at almost Rs 4.9 lakh crore. This is something the next government will have to bear. The state government did not help people in the last 10 years and now has taken the Duare Sarkar initiative to hide its failure. Duare Sarkar will become a global model for its failure,” he said.

Calling the Swasthya Sathi scheme another hoax, Ghosh said, “Her claim to provide Rs 5 lakhs benefit for any healthrelated issue is absolutely false because government has no such fund and it is completely a lie aiming to make fool people before Assembly poll”.