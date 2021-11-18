Duare Ration will lead to more pilferage: Sujan

The CPI-M launched a scathing attack on Duare Ration scheme as soon as chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched it officially, alleging that the scheme would only pave the way for ration pilferage.

CPI-M spokesperson, Sujan Chakraborty, said that out of the state’s population of 9.5 crores about 20 per cent avails ration and questioned how CM said that ration will be delivered to the doorstep of 10 crore people? The CPI-M leader also alleged that through this scheme every month at least 2.5 crore ration will be looted by the state government and asked if this was another strategy by TMC poll strategist Prasant Kishor?

Meanwhile, Dr Chakraborty also criticized the state government after irregularities in Group D recruitment came to light when the Calcutta High Court rapped the Central School Service Commission (CSSC) for failing to submit the recommendation letter for Group D recruitment.

Chakraborty said the lid over the alleged lies of state government has been blown off, adding that the Mamata regime is plagued with politics of loot and corruption.