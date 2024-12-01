Drive against illegal water connections in West Burdwan

The public health engineering (PHE) department along with Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has started disconnecting illegal pipeline connections in Asansol region, after directions from chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Sandip Kundu, assistant engineer of PHE of Asansol said that recently chief minister Mamata Banerjee directed the department to disconnect all the illegal water connections throughout the state. Along with other districts, West Burdwan has also started taking steps.

“Since yesterday, we have started taking actions and disconnected illegal pipelines in the Salanpur block of West Burdwan district. Illegal water connections of factories, hotels, restaurants, shops, petrol pumps etc have been disconnected in Salanpur block yesterday. Today too, PHE officials are conducting search operations and disconnecting lines,” said Sandip Kundu.

Advertisement

He said that not only the illegal pipelines will be disconnected but all the errant users will be served notices directing them to submit fines to the PHE department.

Heavy earth moving machineries are also used to destroy large pipelines and water connections in factories and hotels.

These errant users have taken connections from the rising water pipelines, which have 24-hour water supply. The PHE officials have alerted the illegal users a day ago and directed them to cut off the illegal connections themselves, otherwise face strict actions within twenty four hours.

Locals in Salanpur have alleged that due to rampant illegal connections from the bulk supply main line, the residents have been getting drinking water once in four days on an average.

Local MLA, Bidhan Upadhyay has said that presently there is huge water shortage at River Damodar and at such a time illegal hooking of piped water connections cannot be tolerated and punitive actions will be taken against all errant users.

Besides Salanpur, raids and disconnection activities are also going on today at Jamuria and Raniganj block of West Burdwan district.

In the Sripur area of Jamuria, 10 connections have been disconnected by the PHE today.

In Jamuria block, the special drive was taken by the PHE department, led by chief engineer Trina Bhaduri. Even steps were taken against a few nursery owners, who use illegal connections to water the plants.