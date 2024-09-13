Dr Panja lambasts the BJP

Dr Shashi Panja, minister of women and child development and social welfare and Trinamul Congress spokesperson today lambasted the BJP for using the R G Kar tragedy for political gains.

Dr Panja in her X handle wrote: “From the outset@BJP4India has blatantly sought to exploit the R G Kar tragedy for political advantage, revealing their opportunistic nature. We are anguished by the tragic loss of our daughter, yet BJP leader@pamelagoswami9, infamous for her drug arrest, appearing at the junior doctors’ protest, with 2paulagnimitra1’s desperate cover up now laid bare for all to see. Junior doctors, don’t be swayed by their theatrics. Continue your noble service to the people.”

The matter came to head after Paromita Goswami, a BJP leader was seen sitting with the junior doctors during their sit-in demonstration outside Swasthya Bhawan. Trinamul Congress urged the leaders to resist the political provocations and stand for their real duty which is saving lives of people.

Advertisement