Doctors voice disappointment, vow to fight on

Isn’t the brutal incident of rape and murder of a young woman doctor at her workplace a rarest of rare case? Then, which one? We are losing faith in the judiciary and at the same time in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that is probing the case, felt most from the doctors’ community, who were present in front of the Sealdah Court on Monday afternoon when the Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das pronounced the punishment for Sanjay Roy.

The court on Saturday held Sanjay guilty and convicted him of rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor.

Today, the judge said that he does not think that it is rarest of rare case and awarded the convict life sentence.

Doctors under the banner of Abhaya Manch and Joint Platform of Doctors and civil society assembled at the Sealdah Court area.

“Isn’t the R G Kar Hospital incident a rarest of rare case? We are losing faith in the judiciary and CBI though we have nothing to say against the judge. It’s the central agency’s failure to investigate the case properly and strongly. Why is Sanjay Roy the lone accused? There are so many others who are involved in the case and we want all culprits to have to be arrested by the CBI,” said Dr Tamonash Chowdhury.

Dr Asfaqullya Naiya, one of the leading faces among junior doctors under the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF), said, “Keeping all respects to the judge we are totally upset with the judgment. We can’t accept this verdict of the lower court. We will continue our protest till we get justice for the victim. We will go to the higher court. We vow to intensify our protests in the coming days.”

“We are less bothered about the quantum of the punishment. We want the CBI to arrest all involved in the case because Sanjay Roy alone can’t commit such a heinous crime,” said Dr Punyabrata Guin.

Dr Utpal Banerjee demanded the CBI to submit a supplementary charge sheet in the case promptly.