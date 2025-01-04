Doctors treated my mother with care: patient’s son at camp

The programme saw a stupendous response with over 5,000 registration in 24 hours. Sebaashray is offering state-of-the-art diagnostic services for 23 lakh Diamond Harbour residents free-of-cost.

Praising Abhishek’s arrangements, one of the beneficiaries, Sakina Khatun from Kamarpole ward in Diamond Harbour, shared how she found relief from her health ailments after receiving treatment at a Sebaashray camp. Her son, deeply appreciative of the service, thanked MP Abhishek Banerjee and said, “My mother had been suffering from a serious health condition. On the first day of the camp, we brought her to one of the camps. The doctors treated her with great care and referred her to Diamond Harbour Hospital, where she received two costly medications free-of-cost. Now, she is fit and fine.”

Advertisement

Trinamul Congress national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Sebaashray health camps for the people of Diamond Harbour, received overwhelming appreciation from the people of the constituency.

Advertisement