Control your emotions to face challenges: Prez to doctors

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that as medical professionals, doctors often face challenging situations and advised them to learn to control their emotions to face these challenges.

“There is very little difference between acting without emotion and lacking sensitivity. Many eminent and best doctors of the world have advised medical professionals to work with human values,” President Murmu said while addressing the 2nd convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur.

The President told graduating doctors that medical professionals’ work is extremely responsible. Their decisions are often related to saving lives, she said.

Murmu said AIIMS are known for providing good healthcare services and medical education at low cost.

“People’s trust is associated with AIIMS. That is why a large number of people come from everywhere to get treatment in AIIMS,” the President said.

Murmu was happy to note that AIIMS Raipur has earned a lot of reputation in its journey of just a few years. She noted that AIIMS Raipur is taking various steps for medical treatment and public welfare. She expressed confidence that in the coming times, this institute will expand further in public welfare work.

“I have been told that many works are being done by AIIMS Raipur for medical and public welfare. This institute is working to eradicate malnutrition with national and international cooperation,” she said.

Addressing the doctors, the President said the privileged ones might have many options but the hopes of the underprivileged rest on them. She advised them to serve all people, especially the poor and deprived.

Murmu said moving from student to professional life is a major change. She advised graduating doctors to keep growing their knowledge. She said the spirit of always learning something new would be beneficial for them.

“It is expected from the doctors and students of AIIMS that they will always be active in adopting modern practices,” the President said.