Doctors demand renaming Doring crossing after Abhaya

West Bengal Joint Doctors’ Forum, a platform of senior doctors, staging a sit-in near Dorina Crossing in connection with the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar, today mailed to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, chief secretary Manoj Pant and city mayor Firhad Hakim demanding renaming of the crossing after Abhaya.

According to the leader of the forum, the meaning of “Abhaya” is not restricted to the dictionary meaning that it refers to a brave woman. Rather, pointed out one doctor, the name “Abhaya” now symbolises movement for justice, security and honour.

That is why, he added, they want the name of Dorina Crossing to be changed to Abhaya Crossing.

Currently another association of doctors namely the West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors is currently holding a protest at Dorina Crossing which will continue till Thursday.

The protest is against the failure of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to present the supplementary charge sheet against the two accused of tampering with the evidence in the case.

Recently, a special court in Kolkata granted “default bail” to the former and controversial principal of R G Kar Sandip Ghosh and the former OC of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal as CBI failed to file the supplementary charge sheet against them within 90 days from the date of their arrests