DM evaluates landslide impact in Pakyong

Rohan Agawane, district magistrate and collector of Pakyong, Sikkim, visited the ‘Lower Bering’ area on Monday, to assess the damage caused by a recent landslide. The visit aimed to gauge the extent of destruction and coordinate resources for effective restoration.

Accompanying him were the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Pakyong, a divisional engineer from the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and other officials. Together, they conducted a thorough examination of the infrastructure damage, focusing particularly on the vital roadways essential for regional connectivity.

Mr Agawane instructed the PMGSY team to carry out a detailed assessment of restoration costs and identify necessary engineering interventions to restore the damaged roads to a safe and functional state.

He also directed SDM Pakyong to issue a notice to Tulshi Ghimirey, a resident whose property is near the landslide-affected area, requiring him to vacate the premises for safety reasons.

Additionally, the district magistrate urged the divisional engineer to organise a meeting with local panchayats and landowners within the week to discuss amending existing routes, aiming for a permanent solution to ongoing challenges in the Bering area.

Machinery has already been deployed to clear debris and restore the road to a motorable condition within the week.