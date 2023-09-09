District TMC, artists hail state’s Foundation Day

The district TMC leadership, people from the world of music, art and culture and common people today took to the streets near Serampore railway station to rejoice over declaration of Poila Baisakh day as state’s Foundation Day by state chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Folk singer Rajkumar Roy on the occasion said, “It is a matter of great pride that henceforth Poila Baisakh will be celebrated as Bangla Divas. Teaching Bengali as a language in every educational institution is being made mandatory and it is a positive step in propagating Bengali art and culture among students.

The Serampore Municipality chairman Santosh Singh said chief minister Mamata Banerjee is relentlessly working to revive the glory of sonar Bangla and make its presence felt in the world arena.

The people of Bengal will proudly celebrate Poila Baisakh as Bangla Divas and the state’s anthem Banglar mati, Banglar Jol, Banglar bayu.