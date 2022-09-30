Discovering the Composer Satyajit

The world knows well about iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray but the composer Satyajit Ray may not be that well known. Composer-director Debajyoti Mishra has tried to shed some light on composer Ray through Composer Satyajit-Swara, Sur and Chitrabhash.

At the book release, author Mishra said, “While working as a violinist on Satyajit Ray’s outdoor music floor, I fell in love with the amazing orchestration and arrangement by Ray of the song “ Eki Labonnye Purna Praan, an immortal Tagore tune. From that point on, Ray remained a lifelong attraction to the roots of inspiration emotions.

He added, “Of course the genesis of this book took its roots from the sets of “Ghaire Baire”, one of Ray’s later day classics and today the dream came full circle with the publication of the book today.”

This year marks the birth centenary of Satyajit Ray.

To christen Satyajit Ray’s talent as versatile is an understatement. The dexterity in the use of music in the realm of the film is the primary focus of this book. He had a complete mastery over Hindustani classical as well as the western classical and strode with amazing finesse and he understood that use of instruments was not enough to strike a chord with the audience but the maker had to widen the horizons for the audience to understand and internalize the frames of the maker, said Mishra.