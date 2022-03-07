Dilip Ghosh pulls up Locket after criticism

A day after BJP MP and the former women wing secretary of the party’s Bengal wing, Locket Chatterjee’s severe criticism during the party’s Chintan Baithak (assessment cum introspection exercise) against some senior leaders of the saffron party for recent poll debacle in 108 municipalities and her recommendation of self criticism for those “responsible” leaders, BJP national vice president and MP Dilip Ghosh today said that self criticism is good, but people should not forget their own responsibility and only blame others.

Mr Ghosh said that fighting in elections and commenting without fighting in the polls are two different things. “Those who are criticizing the party leaders were not on the battle ground. If they were in the battle then they should know how difficult it was to fight that war. Self criticism is good but only blaming others without investing any effort is slandering the fighters,” he said.

Another point of doubt was raised in the same meeting after the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, was absent there and BJP state vice president and MP Arjun Singh’s late arrival. “Suvendu informed us late about his absence. We are analysing everything and working on it,” Mr Ghosh said.

Mr Ghosh also today condemned yesterday’s alleged open group rivalry between the two TMC leaders over the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) election. “People saw the acute infighting of the two rival groups lead by TMC leaders Nirmal Maji and Shantanu Sen in the street over IMA election. TMC brought outsiders, even those who are not doctors to give proxy votes. This way TMC is corrupting every election process. Even elite class doctors are not exempted by the TMC from applying its heinous politics of corruption.

Rival TMC leaders have created an unprecedented history in the IMA election by sponsoring proxy votes, rigging and terror to terrorise the professional doctors to capture power,” said Mr Ghosh.