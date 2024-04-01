Dilip Ghosh makes fresh personal attack against Mamata

Dilip Ghosh made another personal attack on Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee during his campaign in Galsi in East Burdwan this afternoon saying: “Ask her when would she remove the sticker on her forehead, before or after the polls are over?” He said: “It seems that the injury marks on her leg, hand or head have become her poll recipe to woo the voters.”

“But she must remember, this is not going to be an election just to be fought on mere emotions,” he added. Last week, Mr Ghosh was cautioned by the Election Commission and also was warned by his party for his derogatory remarks about Mamata Banerjee’s ancestry while speaking to people at Chaturanga Maidan in the City Centre in Durgapur town

