Dilip Ghosh grieves stepson’s death, blames drug culture

Former BJP president Dilip Ghosh believes that the active networks and operations of drug lords are causing significant harm to the younger generation.

Srinjoy Dasgupta, also known as Pritam, son of Rinku Majumder and stepson of senior BJP leader and former West Bengal party president Dilip Ghosh, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Sapoorji, Kolkata, on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

According to preliminary post-mortem findings, Dasgupta, an IT professional, died due to internal haemorrhaging caused by acute pancreatitis. However, speculation about substance abuse has surfaced, following reports that the deceased had a history of drug use.

Advertisement

Ghosh said he was at home when the news broke, and rushed to the scene, sending an acquaintance along with Rinku.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Ghosh confirmed that Dasgupta had been undergoing counselling. “We were aware of his struggles. Attempts were being made to help him,” Ghosh said. “What exactly triggered the sudden collapse is unclear. Further questioning of his colleagues and the complete autopsy report will provide clarity.”

Ghosh linked his stepson’s death to what he described as a growing culture of substance abuse among Indian youth. “He was a bright, capable young man — everything was going well. And yet, something inside was not right. This is another example of how drugs are destroying our youth,” he said. “He had all the qualities of a good human being. It’s unimaginable that he would go like this,” Ghosh added.