Didi should attend tripartite talks: Bista

BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista today said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should join the proposed tripartite meeting to discuss a ‘permanent political solution’ for the Hills, Terai and the Dooars region.

Talking to reporters, Mr Bista said that Miss Banerjee always speaks about the welfare of the Gorkhas, but that she should be part of the proposed talks if she “really” wants the welfare and wellbeing of the Gorkhas and wants a permanent political solution for the Hills, Terai and the Dooars.

“She should join the tripartite meeting, which will be arranged for by the Union Home Department under the leadership of Minister Amit Shah,” Mr Bista said. Though there have been reports of Mr Shah visiting north Bengal soon, Mr Bista, when asked to comment, said, “The Union Home Minister can visit every corner of India. I have been receiving questions from several corners since yesterday. Are Mamata Banerjee and her associates afraid of his visit to this region?”

Notably, Miss Banerjee is also scheduled to visit north Bengal soon. “I do not have official information about HM Amit Shah’s visit and even his schedule and agenda. Being a national spokesperson of the party, I should not comment on it without confirmation,” Mr Bista said, adding, “The tripartite meeting would be called as the Union Home minister has assured the Hill representatives. Due to Independence Day and then the crisis in Afghanistan, the proposed tripartite meeting has been deferred. Right now, I cannot say whether the meeting will be held in Darjeeling.”

It may be noted here that the BJP organised a meeting of all the 29 party MLAs from North Bengal here today. A total of 24 MLAs were present in the meeting. There were speculations over the MLAs’ meeting at a time when Mukul Roy, who was elected on a BJP ticket, returned to the Trinamul Congress immediately after the Assembly election results, while two BJP MLAs from South Bengal also rejoined the TMC a few days ago.

Asked to comment, Mr Bista expressed his confidence and said: “Not a single MLA from North Bengal region will join hands with the Trinamul Congress.” Political observers here, meanwhile, discussed today meeting and they said it may be a “preparatory organisational meeting” ahead of Amit Shah’s visit, to discuss people’s expectations from the BJP.

“This may be the case as senior BJP leaders, as well as MPs and MLAs, have highlighted the people’s demand for a separate state when the present state government allegedly has been depriving the region politically after the TMC’s poor performance in both the Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections,” an observer said.

Notably, Amitava Chakravorty, the party’s state General Secretary (Organisation), also attended the meeting today. At the meeting, Mr Bisa said: “We discussed the stepmotherly attitude of the TMCled state government and its atrocities in north Bengal.

Since the people of north Bengal have faith in the BJP, we are committed to fulfilling the promises, including permanent political solutions and bringing in development for this region. We would hold similar meetings in the future and if required we would raise the voice of the people and hit the streets for them.”

In reply to a question on the issue of a separate state of north Bengal, Mr Bista said: “If necessary, the voices of the people will be raised in the state Assembly and even in the Lok Sabha.” Mr Bista was critical of both the TMC and the Hill leaders, who are agitating against the Centre’s monetization plans.

“Trinamul leaders, as well as MPs, can stage dharnas before the Election Commission of India for conducting by-polls in Bengal, paying no heed to the Covid pandemic, but the wife of Abhishek Banerjee, who was summoned by the ED in Delhi, cannot go there due to Covid,” the MP also mentioned.

“Trinamul Congress sold off many public properties, including tea plantations. Hill leaders, who are agitating against the issue, though it is simply monetization under the PPP model, have sold off several toilets in Darjeeling,” he added.