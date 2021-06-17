West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan today at 11.30 am.

“Governor WB Jagdeep Dhankhar along with Sudesh Dhankhar will call on President of India Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan @rashtrapatibhvn today at 11.30 am,” tweeted Governor’s office.

Dhankhar landed in Delhi on Tuesday on a three-day visit.

West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led a delegation of BJP MLAs to meet Dhankhar over unabated post-poll violence and enforcement of anti-defection law.

Dhankhar had announced his Delhi trip soon after the meeting.

Early Tuesday, Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and tweeted, “Constrained to conveyed @MamataOfficial that continued silence & inaction over post poll violence, violation of human rights & dignity of women, destruction of property, perpetuation of miseries on political opponents- worst since independence, ill augurs for democracy.”

The letter draw flak from the government.

“The communication format is violative of all established norms. The letter has been written to Hon’ble Chief Minister & released to public media through tweets simultaneously, which disrupts sanctity of such communications,” the state home department tweeted.

In another tweet of a series, the home department claimed, “Government of West Bengal has observed with dismay and distress that the Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal has suddenly made public, a letter of his to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, with contents that are not consistent with real facts.”