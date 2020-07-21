The West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, today took to Twitter and shared that he met the Union home minister, Amit Shah, and discussed issues that concern the “affairs of the state” and the “state of affairs” in West Bengal.

Governor Dhankhar today shared that he has conducted an hour-long meeting with Mr Shah in the afternoon and discussed issues with him that include the alarming rise of Covid deaths and positive cases in the state.

He mentioned that “lawlessness” in West Bengal and “wanton targeting of political opponents” has become a daily affair while rampant corruption continues to prevail. He justified his action by citing Article 159 of the Indian constitution that elaborates on the duties of a governor of a state. Dhankhar said he will preserve, protect and defend the constitution to the best of his ability and he devotes himself to the service and well-being of the people of West Bengal.

The Governor has already made it apparent that he isn’t going to bury the hatchet over the matters that in recent times brought the constitutional and the elected head of the state, at loggerheads. Recently, he has condemned vice-chancellors of state universities for not attending a virtual meet organised by him to alleviate student woes.

He alleged that education is being held within a political cage in West Bengal.

Among issues of law and order which he discussed with Amit Shah, he highlighted the matter of targeting of political opponents, alluding to the recent hanging of a BJP MLA from Hemtabad in North Dinajpur-a district which is now the boil after a minor’s dead body was recovered yesterday, leading a frenzied mob to use allegations of rape and murder to commit arson and vandalism that left at least 25 persons injured.

Yesterday Dhankhar had met the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patil and claimed he gathered details on the equation between a Governor and the chief minister in UP. He said in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister briefs the Governor regularly while the latter shares a good rapport with vice-chancellors of the universities unlike in West Bengal.

