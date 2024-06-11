Logo

# Bengal

Dev starts planting saplings equal to votes secured

In a unique move, actor-politician Dipak Adhikari (Dev) has decided to plant saplings equivalent to that of the number of votes polled in Ghatal Lok Sabha seat.

SNS | New Delhi | June 11, 2024 10:17 pm

Dipak Adhikari (photo:IANS )

The saplings will be planted over a term of five years.

Dev said, “When I submitted my nomination papers, I told my electorate that if I win I will plant saplings to the tune of my winning figure.” Accordingly, Dev along with DR Manas Bhuniya, veteran Trinamul Congress leader went to plant saplings.

Dev said, “On getting this news, people from different areas called me up and requested to plant saplings in their areas. So, we have decided that we will plant saplings to the tune of the total number of votes polled in Ghatal constituency. We will take five years to plant the saplings.”

He said it is our responsibility to look after the environment. “The saplings that are planted will be looked after by the local clubs and this will inspire the younger generation to preserve them. It is for our future generation to take steps for sustainable development. We want a clean and green world where people will live peacefully and happily,” he maintained.

Dev has been respected by the leaders of all political parties for his sobriety and sense of courtesy. He did not utter a single unparliamentary word during his campaign. Dev has been elected in the Parliament for the second consecutive time.

