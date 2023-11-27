Dev Deepawali: Ten thousand lamps light up Baje Kadamtala Ghat

Ten thousand earthen lamps were lit up during the Dev Deepawali function at Baje Kadamtala ghat this evening. Mayor Firhad Hakim inaugurated the ceremony. He said: “We respect all religions and beliefs of different people. It is unfortunate that BJP is using religion for political gain.” Dev Deepawali was held for the first time on a large scale. It is a popular ceremony in Utter Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

One view of the Puranas states that to celebrate the victory of Lord Shiva who killed Tripurasura, Dev Dipabali is held. In Varanashi, thousands of people gather on the bank of river Ganga to watch this spectacle. The priests chant hymns while the lamps are being lit up.

The lamps are lit up as a symbol of the victory of good over evil. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has assigned Debottar Jaychandi Thakurani Trust to conduct ganga aarati. The KMC and police officers had inspected Baje Kadamtala ghat where the ceremony was held. The area surrounding the ghat has been brightly illuminated. People gathered at the ghat since late afternoon to watch the ceremony. photo by Moul Mondal

