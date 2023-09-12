Dengue menace at MCH staff quarters affects 2

Dengue menace is at the doorstep of the state-run Medical College Hospital (MCH) affecting more than 20 employees staying at the MCH staff quarters.

Sources at the premier teaching hospital said that both dengue and malaria cases have been reported in three blocks of the staff quarters. Some of the patients are undergoing treatment at the School of Tropical Medicine (STM) inside the college campus. Several medical students of the college have also been affected by the vector-borne viral disease, sources at the MCH said.

More than 20,000 people have been infected with dengue since January in the state so far, according to unofficial sources. The disease is ravaging several parts of the city, includ- ing the South Dum Dum municipal area in North 24-Parganas district.

On Sunday, 34-year-old Preetam Bhowmick, a casu- al police personnel residing at Ward 22 in the South Dum Dum municipal area, died of haemorrhagic dengue.

Preetam was admitted to a nursing home at Nagerbazar showing symptoms of high fever on Friday and died on Sunday night after his condition deteriorated drastically.

Madhu Singh, an adoles- cent girl of Motijhil in the South Dum Dum area died of dengue shock syndrome at the state-run Infectious Disease (ID) Hospital at Beliaghata in the city on Saturday.

She was taken to a nursing home in central Kolkata and then shifted to the ID Hospital on Friday after her condition deteriorated. She was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital and died today. Local residents in the municipal area said that two persons Madhu and Preetam died of dengue and two others succumbed to viral fever in different wards of the civic body during the past couple of weeks.

At least nine from the city have died of dengue so far and around 12 others from districts have died of the viral disease caused by mosquito bites in different city hospitals.

JU boy dies of Dengue:

An illumination science department student of Jadavpur University succumbed to dengue at a city hospital on Monday. It is learnt that the Mtech post-graduate 2 student Wahidur Rahman was suffering for some time and was undergoing treatment.

His family members were present with him after he was suffering, said sources. He was admitted at KPC hospital but was transferred to Belle View hospital later.

“We got him admitted eight days ago at KPC and the doctors tried best to save him but he could not be saved. He was from Murshidabad but wasn’t staying at the hostel,” informed JU registrar Dr Sne- hamanju Basu.