Demand for flyover at Baidyabati railway crossing gets louder

A long standing demand for a flyover over Baidyabati railway level crossing is an absolute necessity, which the local residents have been demanding for a long time.

The Baidyabati railway level crossing gets congested during peak hours, vehicles following the GT road and vehicles from Delhi highway Baidyabati Road junction have to cross the Baidyabati railway level crossing to proceed ahead towards Chandannagar, Chinsurah, Bandel, the stretch of GT Road, proceeding from Baidyabati Chowmatha-GT Road junction towards Baidyabati. The railway level crossing has been illegally encroached, reducing the width of GT Road. The uncontrolled movement of totos and autos on this stretch of GT Road is preventing smooth movement of the usual vehicular traffic.

In the morning hours, local trains pass through this level crossing in a span of few minutes duration and the long-distance trains too cross this level crossing. The gate of the level crossing remains closed for almost half-an-hour. This leads to pile up of vehicles, including school buses, public buses, ambulances, essential commodities vehicles. This pile-up also affects free movement of pedestrians.

The long-standing demand for a flyover at Baidyabati level crossing has remained unfulfilled.

President of All Bengal Citizens Forum Sailen Parbat said, “We have taken up the issue with the Eastern Railway. The authorities are also aware of the severe problem and are set to initiate work at Baidyabati railway level crossing as soon as the state government does its part, before the construction can start by the railways.”