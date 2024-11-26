Delhi Police arrest Siliguri man for fake ID cards

Delhi Police today arrested Jayanta Barman from Siliguri on charges of producing fake Indian voter ID cards.

Sources revealed that the breakthrough came during the interrogation of a Bangladeshi national, Khokon Barua, who was recently arrested near Delhi airport. Barua was found in possession of a fake Indian voter ID card, and further investigation revealed that the card was procured from Siliguri.

Acting on this information, a Delhi Police team, with the assistance of Bhaktinagar Police Station in Siliguri, apprehended Jayanta Barman from the ISKCON Temple Road area. The court has granted a five-day transit remand, allowing Delhi Police to take him to Delhi for further investigation.

Advertisement

Crime rate rising in Siliguri

The arrest highlights growing concerns over the rising crime rate in Siliguri. Over the past five days, Siliguri Metropolitan Police have arrested more than 20 individuals from various locations who were allegedly planning criminal activities in the region.

In a separate case, Bhaktinagar Police arrested three Siliguri residents for stealing a car. The suspects took the car while its owner was away in Sikkim and attempted to sell it in Malda. They were produced in court today.

Adding to the growing list of criminal activities, Siliguri Police have uncovered an organised group exploiting poverty to train minor boys in burglary, snatching, and theft. Recently, one of the masterminds, identified as Vicky, was arrested from the Tikiapara area. Bhaktinagar police station and New Jalpaiguri police station have apprehended over 15 individuals in the past five days who were found assembling to plan crimes.

Notably, West Bengal Police recently arrested eight individuals from Siliguri in connection with the tablet scam.