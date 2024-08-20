Death of pregnant elephant in Jhargram sparks outrage, protests

Social media is abuzz with outrage, following the recent tragic death of a pregnant elephant in Jhargram. The incident has triggered a massive public outcry, with people across the country changing their social media profile pictures in protest against the cruelty faced by the gentle giant.

At the center of the uproar is the controversial use of the banned hulla party method, which has allegedly been employed in this case, despite a Supreme Court ruling against it.

The elephant corridor in the region has been facing issues, with a herd of elephants frequently blocking the pathway from the hills and entering the Jhargram area. Recently, a group of elephants, including a male tusker and a pregnant female, ventured into Jhargram, resulting in the tragic death of a local resident in the constituency of forest minister Birbaha Hansda. Although efforts were made to sedate the elephants, a hulla party was reportedly called in to drive away the remaining ones. These groups, known for using dangerous weapons like ballam-tirs (sharp spears) and flaming fire-bolts, continue to operate illegally in the area despite the Supreme Court’s ban.

Prominent public figures, including actresses Swastika Mukherjee, Mimi Chakraborty, director Tathagata Mukherjee, and actress Sreelekha Mitra, have taken to social media to express their horror and protest the killing of the pregnant elephant. The incident has drawn stark comparisons to a previous case in Kerala where an elephant was killed after consuming a pineapple filled with explosives.

Rajesh Mahato, state president of Kurmi Samaj West Bengal, spoke out against the forest department’s handling of the situation, accusing them of inefficiency and complicity in the illegal use of hulla parties. “Such illegal groups are hired by the forest department because they cannot manage the elephants themselves. A boy from that hulla party threw a flaming torch at the pregnant elephant, leading to its death after 24 hours of suffering. The government is aware of this, but nothing is being done,” Mahato said, drawing parallels to the infamous elephant killing in Kerala.

In response to the growing outcry, forest minister Birbaha Hansda issued a statement defending the actions of her department, saying, “Our forest workers are working day and night to keep both people and animals safe. We have already lodged an FIR to ensure the severest punishment for those responsible for the elephant’s death.”

Despite the widespread outrage, local residents in Jhargram have opted not to engage in large-scale protests, citing concerns that such actions might divert attention from the ongoing R G Kar case.