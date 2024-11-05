Darjeeling tea growers write to Union minister on Nepal tea imports

Facing growing competition from Nepal tea in the Indian market, the Darjeeling Tea Association (DTA) has raised concerns over unchecked imports, alleging that teas from Nepal are entering India without the mandatory Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) inspections.

In a letter to Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal, DTA principal advisor Sandeep Mukherjee highlighted the impact on the Darjeeling tea industry, warning that “cheap and unregulated tea from Nepal is flooding India, undermining the domestic tea sector, especially Darjeeling tea, without undergoing necessary FSSAI checks.” Mr Mukherjee emphasised that the FSSAI order dated 23 April, mandates thorough testing for all imported teas per FSSAI standards. Allowing these unchecked imports, he argued, is a violation of regulation 14 of the Food Safety and Standards (Import) Regulations, 2017.

Mr Mukherjee pointed to a report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on commerce from 22 July, 2022, which acknowledged the adverse impact of Nepal tea on India’s tea industry, particularly in Darjeeling. The report recommended stringent action to address this issue.

He also alleged that the customs authorities are failing to conduct mandatory screening of imported teas to ensure compliance with food safety standards. “Immediate steps are needed to clean up the Indian tea ecosystem and protect consumers by ensuring all teas meet FSSAI standards, as is required of domestically produced tea,” Mr Mukherjee said. “It is unfair that while our domestic teas undergo testing as per FSSAI directives, Nepal imports bypass these regulations.”

The DTA urged minister Mr Goyal to initiate steps to bring imported teas under FSSAI regulations. “Implementing this process will help mitigate challenges faced by the Darjeeling tea industry and ensure only safe, quality tea reaches Indian consumers,” Mr Mukherjee added.