Damaged underground water pipe leads to loss of gallons of water

Gallons of drinking water have been wasted for over six months at Konnagar, Bata, along the GT Road. The main drinking water supply pipe, which runs from the Serampore Water Works to Uttarpara, is severely damaged beneath the GT Road at Bata, Konnagar. As a result, water is gushing out, creating a large crater. The affected area becomes waterlogged, and the deep crater disrupts the smooth flow of traffic. Pedestrians find it difficult to cross the road, while passing vehicles splash the accumulated water onto both sides of the road. Accidents have become a common occurrence.

Sailen Parbat, president of the All Bengal Citizens Forum, stated, “For more than six months, we have been drawing the attention of the concerned authorities, but all in vain. I have written to the relevant higher authorities, yet no action has been taken to repair the damaged drinking water supply pipe. The severe waterlogging and wide crater have turned the area into an accident-prone zone. We demand immediate action to prevent the waste of precious drinking water and repair the affected section of GT Road.”

