Cyclone Remal: State initiates compensation for victims

A part of West Bengal, especially South 24-Parganas was severely affected by cyclone Remal. The state administration has taken the initiative to provide compensation for the damages.

Remal caused widespread destruction not only in West Bengal but also in several other states. However, due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the elections, no government could offer immediate assistance to the victims. But starting Wednesday, right after the vote counting concluded on Tuesday, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) began coordinating with the administrations of all affected states.

According to sources at Nabanna, a nodal officer must be appointed to oversee the disbursement of insurance money for damages caused by Remal. Information about these officers must be provided to chief secretary B P Gopalika. In districts, where the damage is extensive, district-specific officers will be appointed to expedite the process. The means of communication will be advertised through websites and other media. A 24×7 helpline will be established to maintain contact with customers, and the insurance money must be disbursed as quickly as possible, as directed by the regulatory authority. Notably, neither political parties nor the central or state governments could effectively support the victims immediately following cyclone Remal.

Although chief minister Mamata Banerjee and All India Trinamul Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee made a special appeal to the Election Commission for temporary relief arrangements for the affected, funds could not be disbursed. With the elections concluded, Nabanna is now in favour of providing compensation to the victims starting in June.