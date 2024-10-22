Cyclone Dana: Heavy to very heavy rain on 24-25 Oct

City is expected to get drenched under an impending cyclone in the Andaman Sea.

The city is tipped to get ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ on 24-25 October under the influence of a cyclonic storm, which is anticipated to make landfall between Puri and Sagar islands on the intervening night of 24 and 25 October.

As informed by the weather office today, under the influence of yesterday’s cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea, a low-pressure area formed over the east central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea in the early morning around 5.30 am today. According to India Meteorological Department today’s low pressure system is forecast to intensify into a depression by the next morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23 October over east central Bay of Bengal.

The system is to reach northwest Bay of Bengal, off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24 October morning and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar island on the intervening night of 24 October and 25 October as cyclone Dana at a wind speed of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph. According to the IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the brewing system is expected to be a very severe cyclonic storm.

Cyclone Dana is tipped to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday to Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas and Jhargram and other districts of Gangetic West Bengal on 24 and 25 October.

KMC takes guard:

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided to cancel the leaves of the drainage department employees during the upcoming cyclone. The civic body has planned to deploy additional manpower to keep the pumping stations operational round-the-clock. As informed by sources, the drainage department is also to deploy additional manpower at penstock gates. Apart from this, senior officials of the department are also to monitor the situation through the civic body control room during the cyclone period.