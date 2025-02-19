India-Egypt Joint Special Forces exercise CYCLONE-III kicks off in Rajasthan

The third edition of the India-Egypt Joint Special Forces Exercise – CYCLONE-III – is currently underway at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. The 14-day military drill, which began on February 10, will culminate on February 23.

Troops from both India and Egypt are undergoing intensive combat conditioning and tactical training to enhance their joint operational capabilities.

The Special Forces from both nations are showcasing exceptional discipline, teamwork, and adaptability, reflecting their strong commitment to operational excellence and readiness for joint missions in challenging environments.

The exercise includes a range of high-intensity training sessions such as Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Drills, Survival Techniques, Demolition Training, and Combat Medical Skills. These drills are specifically designed to improve the soldiers’ responses to complex operational scenarios, especially in desert and semi-desert terrains.

Emphasis is placed on agility, endurance, and precision, ensuring that both contingents operate seamlessly as one cohesive force in real-world combat situations.

Additionally, the exercise offers a valuable opportunity for Egypt’s contingent to gain firsthand exposure to India’s advanced defence capabilities, showcasing the country’s cutting-edge military technology and weapon systems. These collaborations not only boost tactical proficiency but also strengthen diplomatic and military ties between the two nations.

The exercise will culminate in a rigorous 48-hour validation phase, during which both contingents will conduct simulated Counter-Terrorism (CT) operations.

This final phase is designed to challenge the troops’ ability to plan and execute tactical manoeuvres under high-pressure conditions. The soldiers will carry out joint tactical drills, neutralise simulated threats, and apply their newly acquired skills in a realistic operational environment.

Exercise CYCLONE-III underscores the enduring defence cooperation between India and Egypt, highlighting their shared commitment to counter-terrorism efforts and regional security.

This high-intensity exercise serves as a testament to the growing strategic partnership between the two nations, strengthening military collaboration and enhancing the interoperability of their elite forces.