CRS inspection of Metro projects

Janak Kumar Garg, chief commissioner of railway safety (CCRS) reviewed the progress of all the on-going Metro projects at Metro Rail Bhavan today and inspected the Metro stretch from Sealdah to Salt Lake Stadium station to check train operations on the Green Line.

During the meeting, attended by V K Srivastava, principal chief engineer and AGM and other senior officers of Metro Railway, senior officials of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) Metro officers explained him the progress of all the on-going Metro projects in the city in a powerpoint presentation. After the meeting, Mr Garg undertook a train inspection from Sealdah to Salt Lake Stadium station and AFC-PC Gates, ticketing system, escalators, lifts, signage boards, fire detection and suppression system and other passenger amenities at Central Park Metro station.

He also inspected the Central Park Depot of Green Line. During the inspection, CRS inspected Central Park Depot, the Stabling Bay Line (SBL) and Operation Control Centre (OCC).

