CRPF jawan from Birbhum dead in mysterious circumstances in Kashmir

Biswajeet Adhikari (36), a CRPF jawan from Aligram in Kirnahar in Birbhum district, who was on duty at Kashmir Valley was killed in mysterious circumstances after receiving a bullet injury in his head last evening. Adhikari’s family last night received a brief phone call from Kashmir stating that he has passed away after receiving a bullet injury in his head. He left behind his wife, Nabanita Adhikari and their ten-year-old son.

He was also the eldest son of the family. Biswajeet Adhikari, who was a good sportsman since his childhood joined the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 2006 and at present was posted in the 110 battalion of the CRPF in Kashmir Valley.

At around 6 p.m. yesterday the family has received the information of his death from the 110 battalion of CRPF Kashmir over mobile phone. Later the family also contacted the local Kirnahar Police Station in Birbhum district which has also confirmed about his death, an hour later. “ It is still not clear whether he has been killed by terrorists or by any other person. We have been told that he was on duty and that seems very much mysterious to us.

We want to know the exact reason behind my husband’s death,” said his widow, Nabanita Adhikari. The family is not sure when mortal remains will reach his native village in Aligram in Kirnahar in Birbhum. Police sources said that the coffin will arrive by air and will be escorted to his native village by road and will be cremated with full state honours. Relatives, villagers and family friends have rushed to the martyr’s house in his native village in Kirnahar to console the family