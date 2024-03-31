CPM’s youth face in Arambagh lays emphasis on industrialization

A young face of the CPM, Biplab Kumar Moitra has been fielded as the candidate for the Arambagh LS constituency.

Biplab began his political career as a student leader in college and was the general secretary of Raja Rammohan College.

His father Bangshi Badan Moitra was also an MLA from Khanakul.

He is also well-known as a SFI leader. Presently employed as a primary school teacher, he follows in the footsteps of his father and considers the former chief ministers Jyoti Basu and Buddhadeb Bhattacharya as his ideals.

The youth leader said that during the rule of Trinamul Congress, all elections that have taken place till now have a history of violence, bloodshed, booth jamming, booth looting. “None of the elections reflected the true mandate of the people. We will strongly oppose such malpractices undertaken by the ruling party to dishonour the mandate of the people. We are confident that if free and fair Lok Sabha election takes place, the CPM will top the list. Those who previously shifted from CPM to the BJP or TMC are now back to their own party. We are now very strong in the Arambagh sub-division as well as also in the entire Hooghly district.”

He added that the people are fed up with the Modi-led BJP government and the TMC. None of them have kept their promises. The Modi government is creating a Constitutional crisis in the nation, while the TMC is deeply involved in corruption. People have been cheated and deprived of their constitutional rights. Bengal now lags behind in industrial and agricultural progress; there are no jobs for educated jobless youth.

Agriculture is the main livelihood of Arambagh sub-division, he added. “Our aim is towards agricultural development with the implementation of the latest technology and to see that farmers are paid the right value for their produce. We will see that dams are properly maintained, take steps to prevent the recurring flood-like situation in Arambagh sub-division, revamp the education system and improve the medical services. For us industrialization will be the main thrust area.”