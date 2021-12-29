CPM hits out over Mukul Roy continuing as PAC chairman

The CPI-M has sought to question the state assembly Speaker as to why he is allegedly insulting the constitutional post of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman by letting Mukul Roy continue in it when Trinamul Congress MLAs are claiming that Roy lacks mental balance.

The Left’s attack comes after Roy recently subjected the TMC to embarrassment by equating the party with BJP, and claiming the latter will sweep the civic polls in Bengal. Mukul Roy has yet again courted controversy by claiming in front of the media that the BJP will win the civic polls in Bengal. When he was corrected by his TMC colleagues, he replied that Trinamul Congress means BJP.

Roy made the comment while he was standing beside the TMC’s Birbhum district president, Anubrata Mondal and interacting with the media. His comment has raised a political storm and ruffled feathers within the Trinamul Congress party-fold. However, to save the party from embarrassment, the TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee said that Roy lacks mental stability and the Trinamul Congress does not share the same view aired by Mukul Roy.

The CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty asked why is Roy still holding the PAC chairman’s post when his own party’s lawmakers are claiming that he lacks mental balance. “Is he kept in the position to help in financial corruption through certain exchanges?” he questioned.

He asked why the Speaker of the state assembly, Biman Banerjee, is insulting such a constitutional post by letting Roy carry on. Chakraborty said Roy cannot even remember which party he represents. Why is it that the party reposes such faith in him? he inquired. His comments come in the wake of Mukul Roy’s lawyers reportedly claiming during a recent hearing at the state assembly that Roy is still in BJP. The hearing was concerning termination of Roy’s membership of the state Assembly on the basis of a complaint by the BJP after he switched to TMC after the 2021 Bengal Assembly polls. Mukul Roy had won the seat Krishnagar (North) on a BJP ticket.