CPIM terms Mamata’s Rampurhat visit ‘farcical’

The CPIM has termed chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Bogtui as an ill scripted drama where she allegedly attempted to muzzle the voices of protest with money while her demand for the arrest of the TMC block president, Anarul Hossain because the latter allegedly failed to send the police despite requests for help, proves that the police acts at the command of the ruling party.

Addressing the Press, the CPIM state secretary Md Salim today said, “It seemed as if Miss Banerjee was at an auction, announcing different compensation package rates to buy off the victim families.” The chief minister also offered to provide jobs from the chief minister’s quota. Salim asked, “Which Act or Rule empowers her to give jobs from CM quota? Where is this provision mentioned? Mamata Banerjee is trying to fool the people.”

Salim alleged that her visit to the village today was farcical and aimed at scripting a drama to suppress facts and shield the guilty. “Why was there no FIRs filed for 48 hours since the incident happened? People are scared out of their wits and at such a time she goes to visit the victim’s families with her cabal of TMC goons, including Anubrata Mondal who is responsible for the murder of Dubrajpur IC, Amit Chakraborty, and for other criminal acts.”

He said the CM didn’t dare to visit the home of the murdered gangster and panchayat deputy chief Badu Sheikh even though a green carpet was laid in his house for CM’s visit. She didn’t go because Badu’s wife has openly claimed that he used to share the spoils of extortion money with the TMC leaders, alleged Salim.

On the arrest of the TMC block president Anarul Hossain, at the instructions of Mamata Banerjee who said Anarul failed to send the police despite tense situation, Salim said, “People must note the carefully scripted act. Every time the chief minister visits a district, the block president is always present. Why is it that the block president was not present today during her visit? It is all staged.”

“Why will the police act on the instructions of a TMC block president? This is the terror structure of the TMC in every district where its goons run a mini-government. The WB DG must resign. It is the goons who now control the chief minister. This model of governance was inevitable in the light of smuggling and extortion rackets controlled by the ruling party under the leadership of Abhishek Banerjee”, said Md Salim.