Covid restrictions extended till 31 Jan

Amidst rising Covid cases, state government today extended Covid related restrictions till 31 January but allowed fairs to be organised on open grounds in a “very restricted manner” as well as permitted marriage functions with 200 attendees or 50 per cent of the venue’s capacity.

Currently, fairs are not allowed while marriage functions are permitted with 50 people. “Restrictions and relaxation measures and advisory as already stand extended up to 31/01/2022. Marriage-related functions with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent seating capacity of the hall/venue whichever is lower.

Mela/fair may be allowed in open air venues in a very restricted manner, following Covid-19 protocols,” an order issued by state chief secretary H K Dwivedi said today. Besides this, all outdoor activities including the movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am except for health, law and order, transport of essential commodities including agricultural produce, and other emergency services. Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocols must be followed at all times, read the notification.

“District administration, police commissionerates and local authorities shall ensure strict compliance of the stated directives. Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and under Indian Penal Code,” it added. The other restrictions that have been imposed since 3 January will continue to remain in place.

Among others, schools, colleges and all educational institutes will continue to remain shut while attendance in offices and capacity in metros and local trains would remain restricted to 50 per cent. Salons and beauty parlours will operate with 50 per cent capacity while swimming pools, gyms and spas will continue to remain shut. Shopping malls and market complexes will continue to remain open till 10 pm and will permit only 50 per cent visitors while restaurants and bars will operate with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm.

Similarly, cinema halls and theatre halls have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity at a time and up to 10 pm. Meetings and conferences have been allowed with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent seating capacity of the hall, whichever is lower. Not more than 50 people at a time shall be allowed for any social, religious and cultural gatherings. For burial services and last rites, not more than 20 people shall be allowed, the notification issued on 2 January read.