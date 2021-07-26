Amid threats of a projected third wave of Covid-19, the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Darjeeling district has triggered concerns among doctors and health department officials. Doctors observing the trend are of the opinion that mingling of people without following safety protocols has added to the rise in cases.

According to health department officials, they were studying the factors contributing to the spike. The number of daily cases has remained static in Darjeeling district for the past several days, though the number of Covid-19-related deaths is on the decline. In a single-day count, the district recorded 82 cases, while the Siliguri Municipal Corporation logged 48 cases, yesterday, while the district reported 40 new cases, and 28 cases in the Siliguri civic body area, today.

According to a physician and cardiologist, Dr Sekhar Chakraborty, people should strictly follow the Covid protocol.

“Mingling of people by dropping the guard has led to the rise. They should be more aware and act responsible and rigorously adhere to the Covid-appropriate behaviour,” Dr Chakraborty said today. As part of efforts being taken to break the chain of infection, markets are closed once a week in the district, so as to prevent congregations and to sanitise them, while containment zones have also been set up.

“A substantial third wave will be plausible if new variants emerge and that can be more infectious. The timing of the possible wave is uncertain, but it will be driven by factors like how much the Covid guidelines are followed. For the past few weeks, the number of cases has remained almost the same in the district. It was 50 on 23 July and 61 on 22 July. But there is almost a two-fold increase in cases in the corporation area. The trend has become a cause of concern. When we were expecting a sharp drop in cases, the high caseload was reported after the government started relaxing the Covid restrictions,” said a public health expert.

According to the district chief medical officer of health, Dr Pralay Acharya, they were analyzing the reasons. “We have laid stress on vaccination of super-spreaders on a priority basis at present. Along with the vaccination, we have started examining tourists and other people coming from other states. We are collecting data and studying the factors behind the rise,” Dr Acharya said.

Doctors have said that a more aggressive vaccination drive, and adhering to Covid protocols could be the only way to ensure a further drop in the number of cases. 10 picked up from bar The Siliguri Metropolitan Police arrested 10 persons from a bar and restaurant at Champasari for violating Covid protocols.

Police raided the place and found that drinks and food were being served to customers by violating the time and other Covid restrictions imposed by the state government. Nine persons who were partying inside the barcum-restaurant, and an employee, have been taken into custody. Police officers said a specific case has been registered at the Pradhanagar police station against all the 10 persons and the owner of the restaurant, under the Disaster Management Act.