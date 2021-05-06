A sense of fear has once again started stalking people in Raiganj town in North Dinajpur district after two more persons died after contracting Covid-19. The two deceased included a 25-year-old man, who died in Ward No 5 under the Raiganj municipality.

Moreover, over 100 residents in the said ward are either in home quarantine or undergoing treatment in hospitals after being tested positive for the virus in the past around three days, sources said.

“Tension has mounted in the locality. People in large numbers are getting infected by the virus in the other 24 wards of the municipality too,” a source said today. According to a report of the state health department, 251 persons were freshly affected by the virus and four persons died in the past 24 hours in the district.

Members of the West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce have, meanwhile, demanded that the government issue total lockdown orders instead of the phased lockdown and the restrictions on markets to remain open from 7am to 10 am and 3pm to 5 pm.

“Two persons, including a 25-year-old youth died after being tested positive for Covid19 in ward number 5. We have received a report that several other persons have been affected by the coronavirus in this ward in the past few days. The virus has also spread in the other 24 wards. We are vigilant about the situation and have started organizing awareness campaigns among the residents, and are asking them to maintain social distance and wear face masks. The municipal health staffs are ever active in the wards concerned when it comes to assisting the affected people,” the chairman of the municipality, Sandeep Biswas said.