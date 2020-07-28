The state transport department has extended the validity of the permits, certificates of fitness and driving licences of transport vehicles till 31 July.

The notification dated 24 July extends the validity of the three documents that expired on or after 1 February.

In addition, the department has decided to exempt the penalty on tax and additional tax from 1 July for vehicles, other than non-air conditioned stage carriages.

The exemption will be allowed only if the tax and additional tax is paid within the month of September.

This extension, however, is unacceptable to the private and mini bus operators as the private bus unions are demanding waiver of taxes, permit charges, fitness certificate fees and other penalties.

In addition, they are also demanding a waiver in the insurance premium, bank EMIs while urging to stop levying the citation charges. “The extension has come only for this month for only a few days remaining,” said one of the leaders of a private bus union.

“We had demanded a complete waiver of the insurance premium, bank EMIs and citation charges. We are waiting for a response from the state government,” he added.

Meanwhile the members of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates has decided to file deputation to all the banks and insurance companies in the state on 4 August for waiving off the EMIs and insurance premiums.

While members of the All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samity have written a letter to the Union ministry of Road Transport and Highways for extending the expiry date of validity period of insurance policy by one year.

The members have also urged the ministry to waive the interest payable on EMI until normalcy is resumed.