Couple found dead, murder-suicide suspected

The bodies of a couple were discovered in their locked home in what is believed to be a murder-suicide in a shocking incident at Patulia in Khardah. The occurred on Sunday morning at the residence of Pappu Sau in the tranquil neighbourhood of Patulia.

The lifeless bodies of Pappu and his wife Puja were discovered at their residence.

Local residents reported that heated arguments between the couple over domestic matters had been ongoing for some time. This dispute apparently reached its tragic zenith on Sunday morning.

According to police sources, it is believed that Pappu Sau first fatally attacked his wife, Puja, before taking his own life, using a piece of knife to inflict the fatal wounds.

Authorities were alerted after the domestic help, who had arrived for work as usual that morning, found the doors locked. She eventualy contacted nearby residents for assistance and police were called.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers discovered the lifeless bodies of the hus- band and wife. Both had grievous injuries. Their remains have been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

While early indications point to a domestic dispute as the trigger for this tragic incident, the police are investigating the events leading up to Sunday.

They are particularly interested in whether any recent escalation of tensions with-in the marriage played a role.