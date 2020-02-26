Congress and radical Left closed ranks in the city today to condemn the violence that has erupted in the course of the CAA-NRC agitation in the national Capital over the past few days. They were joined by the Left even as sectarian violence cut across ideological divide.

Demanding the resignation of Union home minister, Amit Shah for failing to prevent flaring up of violence in the national Capital, state Youth Congress chief, Shadab Khan demanded that permision for his rally scheduled to be held at Shahid Minar on 1 March be cancelled.

Peace is fragile and the violence can be spread easily, he said underscoring his point. In the backdrop of Delhi violence, the rally at Sahid Minar should not be allowed, the Youth Congress leader said. He also demanded that a FIR be lodged against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for instigating violence.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s condemnation of the Delhi violence not only comes late in the day but also lacks the sharpness that marks her outpouring against the Opposition in the state, leader of the Left Front Legislature Party, Sujan Chakraborty said.

The “tone and tenor” of the condemnation seems to be a message to Union home minister, Amit Shah whom she is scheduled to meet at Bhubaneshwar, an indication of the “under the table arrangement between BJP and Trnamul Congress”, he said.

Demanding the immediate arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly inciting the arosn and violence at Delhi, CPI (M-L) leadership called upon all political parties to work for the restoration of peace in the national Capital.

The people were incited well before the Assembly elections in Delhi even as the government could not in any assuage the grievances of CAA-NRC programme, a CPI(M-L) statement said. The party had organised a demonstration at Moulali crossing today to condemn the violence.