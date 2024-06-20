The global landscape of business and technology is undergoing a seismic shift, propelled by rapid advancements in digitalization, automation, and artificial intelligence. To delve deep into these transformative changes and their impact on various industries, an International Conference on Changing Dimensions of Business and Technology was organized by DSMS College of Tourism and Management, Durgapur.

The International Conference witnessed an august gathering of brilliant luminaries and was inaugurated by Prof Dr Debasish Bandopadhyay, vice-chancellor, Kazi Nazrul University, Asansol. Eminent personnel from neighboring Industries like ECL, SAIL and IOCL also graced the occasion with their presence where ECL being the industry partner for the event. The conference served as an academic eye-opener for young researchers who got a glimpse of the enormous possibilities in the field of business and technology.

