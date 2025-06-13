College hosts seminar on frontiers in astrophysics and cosmology

St. Joseph’s College organised a one-day seminar on frontiers in astrophysics and cosmology today, bringing together renowned scholars and young researchers to explore cutting-edge developments in the field.

The first session featured distinguished talks by professor Naresh Dadhich and professor Ajit Kembhavi, both emeritus professors and former directors of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune. Professor Dadhich delivered a thought-provoking lecture titled “Why Einstein?” while Professor Kembhavi spoke on “AI, Astronomy, and Citizen Science”. Both lectures were profoundly informative and left a lasting impact on the audience, comprising students, faculty, and researchers.

The second session adopted a hybrid format and showcased research paper presentations by six research scholars from multiple universities. Their presentations focused on key topics such as binary star systems and the application of X-ray technology in astrophysical studies, offering valuable insights into current research frontiers.

The seminar concluded with an engaging interactive session, where participants had the opportunity to directly interact with Professors Dadhich and Kembhavi, as well as the presenting scholars. This exchange enriched the academic atmosphere and encouraged deeper inquiry among attendees.