Coast Guard successfully repatriates distressed fishing boat from B’desh

Indian Coast Guard ship, ‘Sarojini Naidu,’ today undertook successful repatriation of one Bangladeshi fishing boat ‘Allahar Daan’ along with 20 Bangladeshi fishermen at Indo-Bangladesh International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The ICG officials said the boat was reported adrift at sea due to engine breakdown and was sighted by Indian fishermen who provided necessary assistance to the boat and towed it to Paradip. The incident highlights the importance given by Indian fishermen to help mariners/ fishermen at sea in distress irrespective of nationality thereby forming an important link in ensuring the safety of life at sea.

The Indian Coast Guard in coordination with Marine Police at Paradip provided shelter to the boat and its crew on humanitarian grounds. The crew was reported to be safe and healthy. The boat along with 20 fishermen was formally handed over by ICGS ‘Sarojini Naidu’ to Bangladesh Coast Guard ship ‘Shadhin Bangla’ at IMBL on 09 January 2022.

The ICG officials said that the force not only provides solace to fishermen and mariners in distress but also provides humanitarian assistance. Such operations highlight the coordinated response between Coast Guard agencies of India and Bangladesh demonstrating mutual commitment for the safety of fishermen at sea and further strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries.