Coal scam case: Next hearing on 10 Dec

The charge framing is once again deferred in the high profile coal scam case in CBI Special Court in Asansol today as one of the main accused Bikash Mishra was not present in the court.

The judge of the CBI Special Court in Asansol, Rajesh Chakraborty has set 10 December as the date of next hearing in this case. Out of 50 persons named in the coal scam case, one person, a security guard of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) has died, while another person, Binoy Mishra, a TMC youth leader is still absconding.

Charges were supposed to be framed today by CBI in the Rs 1,300 crore alleged coal scam case against 48 persons, and except Bikash Mishra all the other 47 accused persons were present in the court today.

Bikash Mishra was arrested by Kalighat police station in Kolkata yesterday, barely a day ago before the framing of charge sheet by CBI in Asansol CBI Special Court in a POCSO Act case. He is the younger brother of Binoy Mishra.

Binoy Mishra’s wife has lodged an FIR at Kalighat police station yesterday alleging that her brother-in-law has molested minor daughter. Binoy Mishra is fugitive and a red corner notice has been issued by Interpol already on the request of CBI.

Yesterday, Bikash Mishra was sent to judicial custody for one day by Alipore Court and today he was once again produced before the POCSO Court and sent to eight days police custody for further investigation.

Sekhar Kundu and Somenath Chattoraj, veteran criminal advocates of Asansol Court said that for framing of charges presence of all the accused is mandatory and in absence of even one person, the charges cannot be framed.

Former top officials of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) and the alleged coal mafias were present today amongst other accused.

In November 2024, Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) lodged an FIR in the coal theft case at Raniganj coalfields area. However, four years have passed but still CBI has failed to frame charges in the court.

There are 396 witnesses in this much hyped coal theft case, which has rocked the nation barely few months before the 2021 Assembly polls in the state at that time.

Security has been beefed up by ADPC in the CBI Special Court in Asansol today.