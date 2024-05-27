CM: We will scrap CAA, NRC & UCC

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee today urged the people not to vote for the BJP, which has not paid the dues of Bengal deliberately. “We have been deprived deliberately. The job card holders of the MGNREGA scheme did not get their dues. We have paid the money to 59 lakh workers. They have not paid the money under the Awas Plus scheme. We will pay the first instalment to the people by 31 December,” she said. Coming down heavily on Narendra Modi, she said, “ He (Modi) is saying that he has been sent by God to serve people. What has he done? In the past 10 years, they have sold the country. He has spoken a garbage of lies. Through advertisements, lies have been highlighted,” she said, adding, “Modi has not said a single word on unemployment.

The students at IIT have failed to get jobs. Not a single word on unemployment or price rise, and he is speaking to divide society. He is setting one community against the other. He is demeaning the OBC, SCs, STs, and Muslims.” She was speaking at Barabhuter Math, which falls under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat. Trinamul has fielded Saayoni Ghosh, president of the Trinamul Youth Congress. Trinamul won the seat in 2019. The election here will be held on 1 June. Calling Modi “an expert in acting,” she said, “have you ever seen any God taking part in an election? Have you ever seen a God speak lies? Do not forgive him and defeat him handsomely,” she said. She reiterated that the INDIA bloc is coming to Delhi. “Once we come to power, we will scrap the CAA, NRC and Uniform Civil Code that have been made just to divide people. They believe only in division.

They believe in oppression. We, on the contrary, believe in inclusiveness. We love all and respect all.” Miss Banerjee said, “From some corners, notices have been generated asking the people living in the colonies to suspend construction. As the Land Reforms Minister, I have not issued the notice. It must have been issued by an officer having allegiance to CPIM.” Coming down heavily on the CPIM, she said, “For 34 years, the CPIM oppressed people. Now, their cadres have joined the BJP to unleash terror. In Sonachura yesterday, in some booths, they did not allow our polling agents to sit. I will take the necessary steps,” she said. She said the BJP has bought the media, which did not show the terror unleashed by the BJP and CPIM. “If we had created trouble, the media would have shown this throughout the day. Now, they are quiet as they show incidents that the BJP instructs them to show.” Miss Banerjee said CPIM had brought all the chit funds, including Sarada. “We were arrested, and the CPIM leaders were never touched. They have so much audacity that they want to topple the Bengal government,” she said. She urged Trinamul leaders to work together, and if anyone is engaged in anti-party activities, stringent action will be taken against the person. “Work together and ensure the victory of Saayoni,” she told her party leaders and workers.

