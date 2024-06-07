CM to meet newly elected MPs on Saturday at her residence

Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will meet the party’s new MPs at her residence on Saturday. Party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee who is currently attending meeting of the INDIA block is Delhi will be present at the meeting.

Mrs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi today praised Abhishek for his untiring efforts during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The Trinamul now has 11 women MPs in the next Lok Sabha as against 30 women MPs of the BJP and 14 of the Congress. The TMC’s new MPs include seven actorturned-politicians including Shatrughan Sinha, Shtabdi Roy, Dipak Adhikari (Dev), June Malliah, Shaoni Ghosh, Rachana Banerjee and Partha Bhowmick. The senior-most MP is Saugata Roy, followed by Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

It was learnt that Miss Banerjee will discuss about the strategies the party will follow on the floor of the Parliament and outside. She had said Trinamul will play an important role in the INDIA bloc and will question every action of the Central government. The previous BJP-led NDA had deprived Bengal and did not release money for the MGNREGA job card holders. The state government had cleared their dues and announced that the first instalment of the Awas Plus scheme will be released by 31 December.

Advertisement

The new MPs will be given training on the procedures and decorum in Parliament by Trinamul veterans Saugata Roy, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Kalyan Banerjee. TMC got 29 out of 42 seats in the Lok Sabha election and this has rejuvenated the party. Miss Banerjee has thanked the people for supporting the Maa Mati Manus government and pledged to fight for the common people.