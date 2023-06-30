CM overwhelmed with people’s concern over her well-being

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee in a tweet today wrote: “I am deeply touched by everyone’s well wishes for my health. “I had a close call the day before yesterday when the helicopter made an emergency landing on Sevoke Airbase. With Almighty’s benevolence and dedicated efforts of the medical team, I am recuperating and undergoing physiotherapy sessions at home. To everyone celebrating Eid al-Adha, may your homes be filled with joy, love and the blessings of this auspicious occasion.

Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones! On the occasion of Ulta Rath, may the divine blessings of Lord Jagannath bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune into everyone’s lives.” Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries on her waist and leg while her copter had to make an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase following inclement weather.

Her condition is stated to have shown signs of little improvement though discomfort still persists as pain continues to bother her, a release quoting her health condition, said. On Wednesday, a press release on the health condition of the chief minister spoke of a little improvement in general though pain continued to persist. The release also claimed that a team of doctors, along with a physiotherapist examined her. A physiotherapy session of two hours has been prescribed for her. She had been advised to continue medications and restricted movement for the time being. Her physiotherapy session would continue nonetheless.