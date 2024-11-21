CM medal winner lady SI becomes first woman officer in-charge in ADPC

A lady sub-inspector, Nasrin Sultana, the officer in-charge of Rupnarayanpur police outpost has become the first woman to become the officer in-charge of a police station of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) since its formation in September 2011.

Yesterday, SI Nasrin Sultana was promoted as the officer in-charge of (OC) of New Township police station in Durgapur sub-division of West Burdwan district.

Sunil Kumar Choudhury, commissioner of police (CP) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has issued transfer order of 18 sub-inspectors, including eight officers in-charge of police stations, nine officers in-charges of police outposts, and one more sub-inspector under various police stations and police outposts of ADPC.

Recently, five sub-inspectors posted in five police stations of ADPC have been promoted as inspectors and have been transferred out of the district. Total 290 sub-inspectors of West Bengal Police have been elevated as inspectors throughout the state, including five under ASPC jurisdiction areas.

Not only the CP of ADPC, Sunil Kumar Choudhury has filled up the vacant posts but also reshuffled the officers in-charge of police stations and police outposts.

Sub-inspector Siuli Mondal, the officer in-charge of Durgapur Women police station has also been appointed as the new officer in-charge of Ukhra police outpost of ADPC.

The eight police stations, where new officers in-charge have been posted in ADPC in an order issued late last evening include Hirapur, Andal, Jamuria, Pandaveswar, New Township, Coke Oven, Barabani, Durgapur.

Sub-inspector Nasrin Sultana, officer in-charge of Rupnarayanpur Police Investigation Centre under ADPC had received the chief minister’s medal for best investigating officer in the state for 2023 in August. She is the first ever cop of ADPC to receive this prestigious award.

It is learnt that SI Nasrin Sultana wanted to become a teacher in her life, but became a police officer instead. After graduating in 2012, she took admission in BEd for becoming a teacher but instead in 2014 was selected as a lady sub-inspector in West Bengal Police and later joined Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate.

She bagged the award on the basis of her two investigations under the POCSO Act, (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act). In both these cases the court had found the culprits guilty on the basis of her investigation report.

She was amongst a total of four cops to receive the chief minister’s Best Investigating officer for the year 2023. In her career, spanning over 10 years, she has investigated about 127 cases, but her investigations in the two aforementioned cases, lodged in 2016 and 2019, have hogged the limelight.