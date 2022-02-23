CM to hold industry meet in Nabanna tomorrow

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold an industrial meet at Nabanna tomorrow ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit on 21 and 22 April. Banerjee will be briefed about the huge job potential envisaged through different industry, MSME, Tourism and IT projects of the state government.

Four task forces involving industry, exports, infrastructure and tourism have been formed with representatives from the state government departments and industrialists.

Among the upcoming major projects include proposed Tajpur port. The Adani Group has evinced interest in developing the Tajpur greenfield sea port in East Midnapore in which the state plans to invest around Rs 4,200 crore. It is expected to draw investments to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore while total employment will be over 25,000. This apart, a leading cycle manufacturing company based in Ludhiana has already evinced its interest in this regard. A team from West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation visited Ludhiana recently and a proposal for an MoU has been submitted by the company.

Senior representatives of 25 countries had already expressed their interest in investing in Bengal in an interactive session attended by Consul Generals, Honorary Consuls and Deputy High Commissioners from 25 countries including Germany, Italy, France, USA, Russia, Netherlands and Israel.