Chemical Ministry in collaboration with FICCI hosts industry meet in Ahmedabad

Union Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), hosted an Industry Meet in Ahmedabad.

The meet was in the run-up to India Chem 2024, the 13th Biennial International Exhibition and Conference on Chemicals and Petrochemicals.

It focused on promoting Gujarat as a global hub, attracting new investments, and showcasing innovations that align with sustainable practices. It also served as a platform for industry leaders, policymakers and other key stakeholders to discuss the future of the sector and explore collaborative opportunities.

Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers Anupriya Patel graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, emphasising the critical importance of the chemical industry in achieving India’s USD 5 trillion economy vision.

Addressing the gathering the minister said that the Union Government considers the chemicals and petrochemicals sector a priority sector and has taken several initiatives to reduce bottlenecks, ease the burden of compliances, and create an investment-friendly environment.

Commending Gujarat’s key role in the sector she added that “Gujarat stands at the forefront of India’s industrial landscape, especially in the chemicals and petrochemical sectors with a 62 per cent share of India’s petrochemical production, 53 per cent share of chemical production and 45% of pharma production.”

Gujarat’s Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, who was the Guest of Honour at the event, highlighted the state’s strategic role in powering India’s industrial growth and said that the state has a share of 8.4 per cent in the national GDP and 18 per cent share in the overall manufacturing output.

The state also accounts for 33 per cent of India’s total exports, he added.

This industry meet was a part of a series of events aimed at building momentum towards India Chem 2024, scheduled for October 17-19 in Mumbai.

The main event will showcase the latest technologies, innovations in the global chemical and petrochemical sectors. It will also provide a platform for discussing policy issues, regulatory frameworks and sustainable practices that are crucial for the industry’s future.