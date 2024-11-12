CM calls transport minister over accident

Expressing concern over the death of a school student in an accident at Salt Lake, chief minister Mamata Banerjee called the transport minister from her tour in north Bengal.

According to sources in the transport department, she instructed Snehasis Chakraborty to take swift action. Following this, the minister called a high-level meeting on Thursday regarding the accident. Officials from the state’s transport department will be present at the meeting. Recently, two other school students lost their lives in road accidents on the streets of Kolkata.

Sources say that the chief minister expressed her concern after the death of a Class IV student in Salt Lake on Tuesday. The chief minister is touring north Bengal.

